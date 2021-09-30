Details of Trim on the Turf fundraiser
On Monday, 4th and Tuesday, 5th October, 30 of the North West’s top hairstylists will be taking part in a fun and unique fundraiser, ‘Trim on the Turf - a two-day pop-up salon situated in the Jimmy McIlroy stand at Turf Moor, with hair appointments open to all BFC staff with a £20 minimum donation for services.
The event has been organised by John Peers, nine-times finalist and double winner of British Hairdresser of the year, along with huge support from talented hairdressers giving up their time to work for free, cutting and styling hair at the Trim on the Turf salon, with appointments available from 9-30 a.m. until 4 p.m. over the two days.
The event is open to everyone and will also feature a pop-up Boohoo clothing market with many of designer unisex items including suits and winter coats for just £10 or under.
Hair and beauty goody bags kindly donated by Wahl, Salon Business Solutions & Alan Howard, will also be available to purchase on the day. Distinction Hair and Beauty from Nelson and Colne College group will also be on hand to help ensure the Trim on the Turf salon runs smoothly.
There will be stylist representation from the following salons :
Jazz Man Grooves - Burnley
Joseph Lanzante - Clitheroe
Full Extent Hair - Sowerby Bridge Halifax
Christian Smith - Burnley
Simon Shaw - Wahl UK
SJM Hair - Hebden Bridge
Image Salon - Milnrow
Hair Gallery - Littleborough
Ashley Howard - Scissorhands Skipton
Celeste Arnold Hair - Edenfield
Freddie’s - Rawtenstall
Claxton Hair - Rawtenstall
Amigos Hair - Oldham
Distinction Hair and Beauty - Nelson and Colne College Group
And stall and product representation from:
Boohoo
Simon Shaw Wahl
Alan Howard
Salon Business Solutions
All proceeds from the event will support Burnley FC in the Community’s vital outreach work in the local area.
Burnley FC in the Community, is the official charity of Burnley FC, and employs 150 people, supporting over 40,000 people annually. In 2020 the charity reinvested £3.5m in local area through our outreach programmes. BFCitC c also delivered more than 100,000 meals through the Burnley FC in the Community food bank.
To book your Trim on the Turf appointment, and help raise funds for Burnley FC in the Community, please contact Anna on 07706 355714 or email [email protected]