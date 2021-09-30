Details of Trim on the Turf fundraiser

Trim on the Turf

The event has been organised by John Peers, nine-times finalist and double winner of British Hairdresser of the year, along with huge support from talented hairdressers giving up their time to work for free, cutting and styling hair at the Trim on the Turf salon, with appointments available from 9-30 a.m. until 4 p.m. over the two days.

The event is open to everyone and will also feature a pop-up Boohoo clothing market with many of designer unisex items including suits and winter coats for just £10 or under.

Hair and beauty goody bags kindly donated by Wahl, Salon Business Solutions & Alan Howard, will also be available to purchase on the day. Distinction Hair and Beauty from Nelson and Colne College group will also be on hand to help ensure the Trim on the Turf salon runs smoothly.

There will be stylist representation from the following salons :

Jazz Man Grooves - Burnley

Joseph Lanzante - Clitheroe

Full Extent Hair - Sowerby Bridge Halifax

Christian Smith - Burnley

Simon Shaw - Wahl UK

SJM Hair - Hebden Bridge

Image Salon - Milnrow

Hair Gallery - Littleborough

Ashley Howard - Scissorhands Skipton

Celeste Arnold Hair - Edenfield

Freddie’s - Rawtenstall

Claxton Hair - Rawtenstall

Amigos Hair - Oldham

Distinction Hair and Beauty - Nelson and Colne College Group

And stall and product representation from:

Boohoo

Simon Shaw Wahl

Alan Howard

Salon Business Solutions

All proceeds from the event will support Burnley FC in the Community’s vital outreach work in the local area.

Burnley FC in the Community, is the official charity of Burnley FC, and employs 150 people, supporting over 40,000 people annually. In 2020 the charity reinvested £3.5m in local area through our outreach programmes. BFCitC c also delivered more than 100,000 meals through the Burnley FC in the Community food bank.