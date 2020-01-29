Dwight McNeil labels Burnley's win over former club Manchester United as one of the best nights of his career

Dwight McNeil enjoyed being a part of history on his return to Old Trafford and the 20-year-old will be looking to channel that confidence when the Clarets welcome Arsenal to Turf Moor on Sunday.

The former Manchester United man, who was released from the club as a 14-year-old, described the 2-0 win a week ago as one of the best nights of his career.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez brought the Theatre of Dreams to life as Burnley won at the home of the 20-time Premier League champions for the first time in more than 57 years.

"The result [against Manchester United] has sunk in now," he said. "It's good, especially after what we've been through in those four games. It was good to come out with two top wins against two top sides.

"It was great to be a part of the experience. Last year we were winning 2-0 and they scored two late goals, which is what Manchester United can do, but this time we managed to keep hold of it and I thought we were the better team on the night.

"It's nice to have your name in history, but the main thing was to get the three points from a big game.

"That result was up there as one of the key moments for me and for the club as well. For me, personally, it was one of the best nights."

A run of two successive league wins - which took the club to the 30-point mark - was interrupted by an FA Cup defeat at the hands of Norwich City.

Dutch defender Erik Pieters pulled a goal back for the Clarets after Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic had netted for the Canaries.

However, McNeil says that he and his team-mates won't allow their exit from the competition detract from the good work they had done beforehand.

He said: "The league is the main focus, we want to stay in the Premier League, but an FA Cup run would also have been nice.

"It's disappointing because it's been a really good week for the lads with results, but we can't dwell on it too much.

"We'll focus on the two wins beforehand against Leicester City and Manchester United. They were two really good performances and two really good results so we've got to take that belief and confidence into Sunday's game."