Dwight McNeil: The name on everybody's lips at Turf Moor is staying grounded at Burnley FC

Dwight McNeil may be the name on everybody's lips at Turf Moor but the teenage winger isn't getting ahead of himself.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation since stepping in to the first team, with his performances earning an invitation to train with the England Under 20 squad, and Aidy Boothroyd's presence in the Bob Lord Stand for the game against Fulham seems more than just a coincidence.

The former Manchester United youth player, voted Clarets' Young Player of the Year last term, harbours ambitions of representing the Three Lions in the future, and his experience with Paul Simpson's group has only enhanced that goal.

"It went really well," he said. "I was on standby so it was for me to get used to it really. It was good to be around new lads, it really helps you and the training is brilliant.

"You see the senior players coming in as well which is an experience. Let’s see what happens. That is also one of the big steps that I want to achieve."

McNeil is undoubtedly destined for big things but, admirably, there are no signs of him getting too big for his boots.

The young professional still turns up early to report for breakfast at the Barnfield training facility with Steve Stone's Under 23s squad.

He said: "I still go in with the Under-23s in the morning. They were my team at the start of the season. I knock about with them all the time after training so I’m mixing between the two groups really.

"The first team have the same breakfast but they are half an hour after us, so I get in early. I have [poached] egg on toast."