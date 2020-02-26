Dwight McNeil wants a European return with Burnley - but the first objective is to hit 40 points

England Under 21 international Dwight McNeil would love the opportunity to experience European football once again with Burnley.

The 20-year-old winger's first start for the Clarets came in the home leg of the Europa League play-off against Greek Super League record-holders Olympiacos nearly 18 months ago.

McNeil, who had previously played a small cameo role against AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor in the final game of the 2017/18 campaign, played 75 minutes of the tie before being replaced by Chris Wood.

Burnley had beaten Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir along the way to making the shoot-out for the group stages, but lost 4-2 on aggregate.

"Playing in it last year was a really good experience, especially given how well the lads had played the season before.

"They fully deserved the chance and they were unlucky not to get through to the group stage.

"It was a new experience going to their place [Karaiskakis Stadium], it was a bit different, but at home I think we dominated the game and I think we deserved to go through.

"There was a tiny bit [of regret at not reaching the group stages]. We could tell with the way we started the season that it was new for everyone.

"We didn't have that depth, it was a small squad. I think the lads adapted well to it and did well to stay up last year."

The Clarets secured European football for the first time in more than half-a-century when finishing seventh two seasons ago.

And they're well on course to make the qualifying rounds again after picking up 13 points from their last five fixtures in the Premier League.

It's still very circumstantial, but an eighth place finish could yet be enough to earn an invite to the continental party.

Should that be the case then Burnley are just two points off the pace as things stand. "I would definitely love to have the opportunity again if it ever came to it," said McNeil. "I don't think anybody would have any doubts about doing it again.

"I think we'd all be more prepared because we've had the experience. Last time it was new to us, but next time we'd be more prepared and more experienced.

"It was different playing-wise, there were so many games and travelling around Europe was a bit different for us all really.

"Azza [Aaron Lennon] was the only one that had had the experience really. If we got there again we could handle it more, especially in the league.

"The lads have had a bit of banter about it [Europe], but there hasn't been too much. We're just focussing on the league at the minute.

"It would be great to get European football again, it would be great to have it on the CV."

The former Manchester United man netted his second goal of the season when beating Young Lions team-mate Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the box.

McNeil, who had earlier struck the inside of the post, also added a fifth assist of the campaign when setting up Matej Vydra for the opener against the Cherries.

"I was unlucky with the first one," he said. "I looked at Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale] when it went out of play and we laughed at each other. Luckily I got one in the end.

"I'm happy I got it [the goal], it's been a while coming and I'm happy that we got the three points so we're moving up the table nicely."

The Clarets remain level on points with Arsenal following the 3-0 win over Eddie Howe's side and are just four points adrift of Manchester United, who occupy fifth spot.

With just 11 games to go, starting away at Newcastle United tomorrow, there's still plenty left to play for.

McNeil said: "It's difficult to go on a run like this [in the Premier League] but we just want to keep it going.

"We've got another big and important game at the weekend and we're all looking forward to that one. Hopefully we can get the points that we need.

"The main thing for us is to stay in the Premier League. That's the first thing that we want to achieve then you never know where we could end up at the end of the season.

"We want to get to that 40-point mark and then go from there. The main thing for us, though, is to stay in the Premier League so we can keep playing in, what you could say is, the best league in the world.

"It shows how far we've come over the years, especially over the last 18 months, compared to where we were at the start of last season. The team has come a long way and we've just got to keep going."