Dyche looking forward to reunion with Pearce

West Ham are looking for a cure for their ails against Burnley on Saturday.

But Sean Dyche hopes to leave old friend Stuart Pearce still searching for The Vaccines after the game.

The Vaccines

The Clarets take on the Hammers at the London Stadium, with Dyche reunited with his former Nottingham Forest colleague Pearce, who is assistant to David Moyes.

Dyche has had to turn down the chance to watch indie band The Vaccines on their forthcoming tour with big fan Pearce, and hopes to further disappoint him by sending the Hammers to a third-successive defeat.

Dyche spoke about his friendship with England legend Pearce: “It was 87 when I went to Forest. He had a serious injury, and Steve Stone and I had broken legs together as well. He took us under his wing.

“He liked music, I liked music. And we stayed in contact.

“He was in and around the England squad, him, Des (Walker), Nige (Clough), and when I left in 1990 they were obvious candidates. The rest is history.

“We’ve stayed in contact and go to the odd gig and now again. The last one was probably Green Day last year - he’s softening down to Green Day. He asked me to go to a gig Saturday as well, but the game is first!”