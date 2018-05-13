Dyche looks back on an historic season

Sean Dyche admits, now the dust has settled, it has been an historic season for Burnley.

The Clarets have claimed their highest finish in the top flight since 1974, securing European football for the first time in over half a century.

Sean Dyche

Dyche’s relentless nature, taking on each game and challenge at a time, leaves him little time to look back and assess what he and his players have achieved.

But, after ending the season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth, he said: “Even for me, you have to get your head out of the sand and realise what a historic season it has been.

“Over last five years the different groups have laid down some really strong markers in the history of the club.

“People talk of relative success…to get where we have is unbelievably difficult for club of this size, finances and everything else want to say is an unbelievable achievement, and I don’t use those words lightly.”

He added: “Today it was only two horrible moments and two horrible goals, we were never really under any undue pressure, but overall it is difficult because your instinct as a manager is to be disappointed in the result.

“But even me, I have to register the work these players have done over the season the work and discipline and dedication to the cause has to be applauded by everyone.

“Even when we had a tough run, I said I believe it is moving forwards.

“Maybe through that period when we didn’t get a result think people thought we were bound to fall away, but then had five wins on the run.”

The players’ summer break will be slightly shorter as they prepare for the Europa League qualifying rounds, and Dyche noted: “For the summer it is there to be enjoyed, but I know it moves forward quickly after a little window to do that.

“I am already talking with the chairman and the board about what we have to do. I have laid that down softly to the players because you can’t just sit still, football waits for no-one.

“Whether it’s recruitment, training schedules and now of course travelling schedules. Very quickly the realities come back.

“The last couple of weeks have been difficult because there usually has to be some form of stimulus on the game and there’s not really.

“We never thought that in a complacent manner but the table just got to that level. It’s a weird situation to be in.

“I’m still a manger who is developing. I can imagine the challenge and all it brings. So it’s good for me and the staff as well as the team and the club. We have had many challenges, so we have to be adaptable and flexible.”