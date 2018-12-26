Dyche pleased to see former Claret Keane showing his worth

Sean Dyche revealed he reminded former Claret Michael Keane of his class while enduring a tough debut season with Everton.

Dyche signed Keane from Manchester United for £3m, and sold him to the Toffees for an initial £25m, helping him win senior England honours in his time at Turf Moor.

The 25-year-old lost confidence in a testing first year at Goodison Park, but is back in the England thinking and shining for Marco Silva’s side.

Dyche said: “I spoke to Keano a couple of times last year, I don’t bother players I’ve worked with all the time, but I think he had a bit of a tough time.

“I said, ‘look, keep doing what you’re doing, you know you’re a good player’ little things really.

“He was a fantastic player for us, brilliant pro.

“I wish him well, apart from Boxing Day!

“I hope he doesn’t play that well!

“But I’m pleased to see him doing well again.

“It’s tough, it was a big move, he came to us a bit under the radar, and certainly wasn’t when he left us, for a lot of money.

“A lot of players went in at that time, and it didn’t quite mould as quickly as possible.

“I think that can affect players, but I’ve seen a few of their performances and he’s doing really well.”