Dyche pride in internationals

After a 42-year wait for a senior England international, Jack Cork became Burnley’s third in 18 months last week.

Cork joined Michael Keane and Tom Heaton in being capped while at Turf Moor, while two former Dyche charges at the club, Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier, have also gone on to wear the Three Lions.

And Dyche feels it is another sign of the club’s progression: “It was fantastic for Corky, Gareth gave me the courtesy of pulling me to ask about him, and I said ‘absolutely’.

“I didn’t realise, and I think it’s an amazing achievement, that he’s now played for England at every age group.

“I don’t know the fall out rate for younger internationals, but that is fantastic for him, and fully deserved.

“And for us as a club, it’s tremendous.”

He added: “Someone told me that five of the last 16 debutants for England are from Burnley, Tom, Keano and Corky, and Ingsy and Tripps, who had been with us.

“I’m measured by results, but there are a number of other measures. We have a lot of internationals now, but as an English manager, and with tough competition, to have that many play for England is superb for the club.”

However, there was disappointment for the Republic of Ireland contingent – Stephen Ward, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Kevin Long and Jon Walters, and New Zealand captain Chris Wood, after World Cup play-off defeats.

Dyche feels they are in the best place to get over that: “They’ve generally had a good campaign, but unfortunately it didn’t happen for them.

“It’s a real shame - it’s a World Cup at the end of the day, the top of the tree - but they can focus on their club football now. We get over disappointment quickly here. We’ll be there for them.”

Dyche will check on Wood’s fitness after only featuring as a substitute following a hamstring problem: “We’ll have to have a look at him, he’s used to the travel, but it’s not ideal.

“We’ll speak to him when he gets in on Friday morning.

“He didn’t play that much, which is probably beneficial for us, and our medical team have been in contact with them, so we’ll see how he is.”

Walters was with Ireland supporting his teammates as he continues to work his way back frrom a knee injury, and Dyche said: “Jon is getting back to a good level of fitness but he isn’t close yet.

“He’s working on his fitness and movement, and getting up to speed.

“He’s not there yet, but last week, before he went away, he had a really good week with us and it’s becoming clearer where he’s at.”

Dean Marney played another 90 minutes against Oldham behind closed doors at the Barnfield Training Centre on Tuesday, while Nahki wells played 70 minutes:

“I’m pleased for Deano, he got another 90 minutes, and Nahki came off as a precaution with a knock.

“Deano is making good strides but we have to get him back to a place where he is happy - he’s older and wiser and knows his own body.”