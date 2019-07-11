Dyche rules out Jones return

Despite speculation claiming former Clarets midfielder David Jones is playing for a contract at Burnley, Sean Dyche has reiterated that he is simply helping out an "amazing servant."

Jones linked up with the Clarets for the start of pre-season at the Barnfield Training Ground at Gawthorpe last week after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

And he joined the squad as they flew to Portugal for a week of warm weather training.

One national newspaper claimed Jones was in Portugal 'with hopes of securing a contract' with the club, but Dyche said of the 34-year-old, who won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets in 2014 and 2016: "He was an amazing servant, and a fantastic pro, and out of professional courtesy we brought him with us to help him.

"If someone comes in for him, great news, we wish him well."

He had explained last week: "Dave Jones has been in as well, our former player - a fantastic servant.

"I’ve no problem helping out people, Dave Edgar came in at the end of last year to make sure he got some training time.

“We try to accommodate former players and people we know."