Dyche set to ring the changes for Liverpool clash?

Sean Dyche is set to make changes to try and drag Burnley out of trouble, admitting his loyalty to certain players has been stretched.

Matej Vydra and Ben Gibson were not even in the 18 for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, while the likes of Tom Heaton, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes have not had much football of late.

And, ahead of the visit of Liverpool on Wednesday night, Dyche accepts change is necessary to try and start picking up points.

Burnley are 19th after claiming two wins from 14 outings, and, asked about the absence of Vydra and Gibson - £26m worth of summer business - Dyche said: “Purely that (make up of the bench), I spoke to them, probably a bit of loyalty as well for the group, but that will change obviously, just because we need results.

“People will get more chances, I think I’ve been really loyal, and I think that’s a big part of how I work with players, but, of course we’re not naive, we have to pick teams, play players who we think can affect it and move us forward.”

Dyche is known for his consistency of selection, but, after rotating his players to accommodate their Europa League challenge, the side has chopped and changed as he looks for a winning formula, and he added: “There’s some connections that have been disrupted with injury, stretched by the ups and downs of form, a number of different things.

“When you’re trying to add and keep adding to the performances of a team, it’s not that easy. We’ve been doing it six years, so to do it seven, eight, nine, 10, consistently adding, moving.

“It’s not easy and I think we’ve done that well, so we have to remodel and rethink it and continue to look at all the details to get it right and that’s what we’ll do.”