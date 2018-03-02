Dyche similar to Poch - Lennon

Aaron Lennon has only worked with Sean Dyche for just over a month, but already feels he is in the same vein as his former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Lennon was loaned to tomorrow’s opponents Everton in 2015, during Pochettino’s first season as Spurs manager, before leaving on a permanent deal later that year after a decade at a White Hart Lane.

But he has seen enough of both to see the similarities in how they work, and he believes Dyche could also go on to gain the sort of reputation the Argentine has in the game.

Asked whether Dyche could reach the same level as the former Espanyol and Southampton boss, Lennon said: “For me, he is a top top manager.

“I have only worked for him for five or six weeks but I don’t see why not.

“He has all the attributes like some of the top managers I have worked with.

“He has it all. On both sides of it.

“Not just what he demands and gets from the players, but his personal, man-management skills are up there as well. He’s a top manager.”

Statistics show Burnley and Spurs are two of the hardest-working teams in the Premier League, so a move to Turf Moor wasn’t too much of an eye-opener for the Leeds lad: “Yes, I had worked hard in the past, and with other managers who do work you hard.

“The likes of Pochettino, who is similar. The gaffer made it clear to me that every day is 100%. I wouldn’t say it was an eye opener, but it’s a great mentality.”

And he can already see why Burnley have enjoyed such a strong campaign to date - albeit they currently haven’t won in 11 league games.

Lennon has been impressed by the quality of his new teammates, as well as Dyche.

Asked about the secret of the side’s success, he said: “I think the gaffer, the lads and how good the team is. I think people don’t realise how good this team is. That’s what it is.

“The gaffer has got the lads working together every single day. I think that’s why we are seventh.

“A lot of people don’t realise how good these players are. I think maybe this year people are starting to take notice.”

The players are better than Lennon himself thought: “Yes, even I didn’t realise they were this good.

“You play against them, but you don’t realise how good someone is until you play with them.

“They have got some fantastic football players here.”

Lennon has 21 senior England caps, and thinks, beyond Tom Heaton and Jack Cork, also full internationals with the Three Lions, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope are also worth a look at that level: “Yes, 100% all three of them will all play for England, at one point, sooner rather than later.

“I think all three of them will knock on the door very soon.

“They have what it takes to go all the way.”

One player capped by England at Burnley last season, Michael Keane, makes his first return after a record £25m summer move to Everton.

Lennon spoke to him before going in the opposite direction: “I did have a chat with Keano. He had nothing but positive things to say.

“He told me what a great group it is and what a great club it is. I did have a few words with him before I came here.”