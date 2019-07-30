Dyche to juggle goalkeeping options again against Nice

Sean Dyche will again rotate his goalkeeping options against Ligue 1 Nice at Turf Moor tonight.

So far in pre-season, skipper Tom Heaton has played 135 minutes, Nick Pope 180 and Joe Hart 225 minutes.

All three England internationals have featured for a full match within that, and with two more friendlies before the season begins a week on Saturday - including Saturday’s visit of Serie A side Parma - Dyche will continue to juggle the pack.

And he knows he faces a tough call at the end of that, as to who gets the gloves to face Southampton.

After Heaton played the full game at Wigan on Saturday - with Pope sitting out a second game due to a tight groin - Dyche said: “We will balance it out with the keepers.

“Joe got 90 the other night so we will find that balance.”

Asked whether he knew who his number one is, he smiled: “I might do!

“I thought Joe was excellent the other night (at Fleetwood), I really do, and I thought the crowd responded to it.

“He is a top keeper, as is Tom and Popey.

“It is a great challenge to have, but it is a challenge. Only one can play.”