Eddie has had one of his strongest seasons - Dyche

Sean Dyche feels his Burnley predecessor Eddie Howe has had “one of his strongest seasons” this term.

Howe, Clarets boss from January 2011 until October 2012, sandwiching his time as Bournemouth boss, has earned a fourth-straight Premier League campaign with few concerns.

The Cherries finished ninth last term with 46 points, six more than Burnley in 16th.

And Bournemouth sit 12th with 41 points this time around, having recovered from only winning two of their opening 10 games.

Dyche has been impressed with Howe’s work on the south coast ahead of Sunday’s meeting in the final game of the season at Turf Moor: “I think both of us have had success in different ways, he’s done terrific.

“I think, actually, from a manager’s point of view, this is one of his strongest seasons because they had a really tough start.

“He’s been waiting for the players he’s signed to mature and improve, and it’s paid him back.

“They have some good players and he continues to get the best out of them.

“I’m really into development, and I’ve got total respect for Eddie, his staff and players.

“This season has been a few more ups and downs along the way, and anyone can take control of a ship in calm water, but not so easy when the storm is coming.”

Dyche will speak to stalwarts Scott Arfield and Dean Marney as to whether they want to say a farewell on or off the pitch.

The pair will both leave this summer, Arfield to join Rangers after five years at Turf Moor, and Marney, after eight years, will assess his options, as both their contracts expire.

Dyche said, as to whether they will make a final appearance: “If they wish to. Scotty has already in principle (agreed a move)..he’s got to be careful with his body.

“Deano is similar, but different.

“We’ll be respectful of that. If they say ‘no’, then I’ll respect that.

“We’re in the position to do that. And I know Eddie will be respectful of that.

“If this game meant more, that wouldn’t be the case.”