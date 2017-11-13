England debut was a dream - Cork

Clarets midfielder Jack Cork earned his first senior England cap on Friday night against Germany at Wembley.

And, after coming on for the final five minutes of the goal-less draw with the World Cup holders, Cork hopes for an extended run out against Brazil at the national stadium tonight.

Cork became the 27th Burnley player to play for the senior England side when he replaced West Brom’s Jake Livermore late on on Friday night – completing his set, having played for his country from every age group from Under 16 to Under 21.

He also played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

Cork had to abandon his plans for a holiday in Dubai, though his wife and children went without him.

Father Alan was there, but Cork said: “I was about to go on holiday with the missus and the kids when the gaffer called me in the morning and said ‘do you want to come?

“They’ve gone and took my mum over to help with the kids. I told them to go because I didn’t think I’d feature against Germany, I thought there’d be more chance on Tuesday and I’d maybe get on then.

“I’ve had other family at Wembley and they’ll be alright, there’ll be pictures and stuff.

“I’m sure my Mum will have been buzzing, having a couple of drinks because she’d have been nervous! They’ll be happy.”

The 28-year-old finally got his senior chance, six years after his last Under 21 cap, and added: “It’s amazing. I feel like I’ve done it the hard way, I’ve done my graft and played all the games from League 1, to Championship – put myself out there.

“I feel like I’ve played enough games to have merited a chance and I’m just really happy the manager has trusted me to get in there.

“It was amazing, one of the highlights of my career. Just to come out at Wembley, against Germany, in a big game like that and get on the pitch is a dream.”