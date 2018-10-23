Etihad defeat a tough one to take for former Blues defender Mee

Defender Ben Mee says the Clarets will draw a line under the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in readiness for Chelsea’s visit to Turf Moor at the weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side were left frustrated by a number of key decisions that went against them against the reigning Premier League champions, but the centre back accepted that they can’t afford to dwell on their disappointment.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane condemned Burnley to their biggest defeat of the campaign and heaviest since the five-goal loss to Arsenal at the Emirates in May.

It was a tough day at the office and a tough one to take,” said Mee. “I didn’t think we deserved to lose 5-0. We were in the game for 55 minutes and then a little decision doesn’t go our way.

“We are disappointed and we would we would like to show a bit more resilience, but the third one is into the top corner and there is not much you can do about that.

“That makes it even more of a challenge to come back and it is a tough place to come and they are a top quality side.”

He added: “My view (for the second goal) is that the ball went out of play.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have stopped but I think the ball went out of play clearly and he (David Silva) could even have been off-side.

“But sometimes things happen like that.

“We would like to have kept the score down a bit.

“We were pleased with the majority of the game but the last half an hour we lost our legs a little bit and they punished us.”