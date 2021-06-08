Ever wondered what Burnley boss Sean Dyche, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and a whole host of iconic football managers would look like if given a restyle...

You’re either a ‘tracksuit’ manager or you’re a manager who dresses to impress. Most legendary football managers have a very distinct, unmistakable style that they’ve become known for over the years. But, what would happen if they switched it up?

Would the tracksuit managers benefit from the luxury tailored suits of the well-dressed managers? Or would the drastically different style not work at all? Well, we’ve re-imagined what some of those who are firmly on ‘team tracksuit’ would look like in some of the more fashion-forward managers touchline fits.

Well versed in both fashion and football, Thread's in-house stylist, Freddie Kemp, remodels a selection of football's most iconic 'tracksuit managers' and redressed them in the sideline fits of some of adversaries and the results are...interesting!

You can read Freddie's thinking behind each look here.

And check out our gallery below for the restyled managers.

1. Roy Hodgson inspired by Pep Guardiola Roy Hodgson sits on the cusp of being a 'tracksuit manager' as you'll usually catch him on the sidelines in trousers and shirt, drowning in an oversized team jacket of some kind. Some would consider his usual look to fit that of a more old-school manager.

2. Steve Bruce inspired by Joachim Low Steve Bruce seems to favour a laid-back, practical style that remains the same almost every game, with dark trousers and a classic team jacket. He dresses exactly in a way that you expect from a manager, focusing on comfort rather than style.

3. Sam Allardyce inspired by Julian Nagelsmann Sam Allardyce keeps his style in the classic old school British managers way with a shirt and tie and their team's puffa coat. As a pretty imposing figure, he doesn't need to do a lot to stand out. While his regular look is perfectly fine, we can definitely see Sam upping his suit game a little.

4. Marcelo Bielsa inspired by Gareth Ainsworth Marcelo Bielsa is the epitome of a tracksuit manager. The tracksuit king if you will. Sporting the team's colours and kit at every game, the comfort and movability his clothes provide aids his animated presence on the touchline.