Everton escape punishment from FIFA as star striker is cleared to face Burnley at Goodison Park

Richarlison of Everton appeals to the referee during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on March 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

The Toffees were granted special dispensation by FIFA, who punished a number of Premier League clubs this week.

The governing body imposed restrictions on top flight outfits who were reluctant to release players for international matches taking place in red-list countries.

The Brazilian FA made a request to FIFA to invoke their five-day rule, which prevents clubs from fielding players who did not report for duty.

Everton, however, have escaped any punishment, meaning the 24-year-old, former Watford forward, will be available for selection.

Reports suggest that Rafa Benitez's side avoided being hit with sanctions due to the fact that Richarlison was made available for both the Copa America and Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer.

The striker, who scored on the opening day of the season in a 3-1 win over Southampton, won Olympic gold with his nation, before checking in for pre-season at Finch Farm.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leeds, however, will all be affected in their respective games this weekend.

Thiago Silva and Fred, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus as well as Raphinha won't be available, while previous moves from the Mexico, Paraguay and