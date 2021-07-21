Everton set to test Burnley's resolve, former Clarets favourite ready to make Premier League return

The 34-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor on a two-year deal from the Eagles, joined fellow newcomer Nathan Collins, who signed from Stoke City at the back end of last month.

The Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready to challenge England stopper Nick Pope for the number one spot.

“Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team," he said.

“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.

“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.

“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.

“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field."

Burnley open the Premier League season at home to Brighton on August 14th, with the Clarets opening their preseason schedule away at Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. PSG eye move for Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a target for Paris St-Germain this summer, though there has been no contact yet from the Ligue 1 side over a possible move for the 28-year-old France international. [Mirror] Photo: Valerio Pennicino Buy photo

2. Varane's the man for United Real Madrid's France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, is keen for a move to Manchester United to be completed within the next few days. [AS - in Spanish] Photo: Matthias Hangst Buy photo

3. Gunners bid for Euro 2020 winner Arsenal have made a £34m bid for Sassuolo's 23-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. [London Evening Standard] Photo: Claudio Villa Buy photo

4. Gunners aim for England midfielder Maddison Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to test Leicester City's resolve with a tempting offer for James Maddison. The Gunners are prepared to offer the Foxes a number of players - including Reiss Nelson - in exchange for the midfielder. [Mail] Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo