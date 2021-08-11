Ex-Burnley striker sways summer signing's switch to Turf Moor

Burnley boss Sean Dyche

The 20-year-old sought guidance and advice from his former Stoke City team-mate in order to get a flavour of the club that were front-runners for his signature.

The Wales international was able to build a likeable profile of the Clarets having made 267 appearances over two spells with Burnley.

“I got on really well with Vokesy at Stoke, he’s a really good lad,” said Collins.

Nathan Collins

“He told me a lot about Burnley and he had a part in swaying me towards the move. He told me about the background of the club, what the lads are like and how the club works.

“He helped me out a lot and I can see why everyone at Burnley really likes him as well.”

Vokes, who netted 64 times for the Clarets, including the club’s first goal in European football in more than half-a-century, was on the pitch for the defender’s debut for the Potters at Swansea City and the pair went on to feature alongside each other another 26 times across the board before departing the bet365 Stadium.

Speaking about Wycombe Wanderers new boy Vokes — who was promoted to the Premier League twice under Sean Dyche at Burnley — the Irishman continued: “I wanted to be tested and Vokesy gave me that in training.

Sam Vokes

“He was a handful and a really tough fellow.

"It helped me a lot in becoming the player that I wanted to be.

“I had lots of other different tests as well that helped me continue my progress.

“That’s all I want to do, I want to play against top players.

Nathan Collins

“I talk to the lads that are at the top level, who have played at the top level, who can give me little bits of information and share parts of their experience, which can only help me.”

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was recently included in Soccerment’s top 50 list of ‘wonderkids’ currently operating on the continent.

Collins was ranked at number 21 by the football data analysis platform, above Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Sporting CP’s Nuno Mendes and hot on the heels of Barcelona midfielder Pedri, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Collins was flattered by his inclusion, but admitted that he doesn’t pay much attention to anything like that: “It’s not necessarily about me trying to show my potential, it’s just me wanting to play football.

Sam Vokes

“It’s me being out on that pitch and expressing myself, enjoying my football and playing against the top players.

“People will have all their stats, but I don’t really look at them because I just concentrate on myself, the team and the objectives we have going into games to win points.