Ex-Clarets man - who scored iconic goal against Scotland - ranked in top 12 greatest England internationals of all time!

Gareth Southgate's side beat Croatia in their opening game of the group stages while the Auld Enemy slipped to the bottom of Group D following defeat to the Czech Republic.

And while victory would raise the profiles of each and every Englishmen in that 26-man squad, we've decided to take a look back at the best players in the nation's history.

The pick of the bunch has been collated by 90min, who ranked the top 30 players to represent the Three Lions.

We'll just focus on the headliners in our gallery below.

Sir Bobby Charlton No great surprise to see who tops the list. The Manchester United legend won the Ballon d'Or the same year that he won the World Cup with England. The three-time champion of England, also a European Cup winner, made 106 caps for the Three Lions, scoring 49 goals.

Sir Bobby Moore He was cited by Pele as the greatest defender he ever played against. The ex-England captain won 108 caps for his country, guiding them to their only World Cup success in 1966. The West Ham United legend won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the Hammers in 1965.

Wayne Rooney The striker, who remains England's youngest ever scorer at 17, went on to become the nation's record goalscorer to cement his legacy among England's greats. Rooney scored 53 times for the Three Lions in 120 appearances.