EXCLUSIVE: Former Burnley winger George Boyd will have some explaining to do should Posh cause an upset in the FA Cup

Former Burnley midfielder George Boyd might have a bit of explaining to do should he help Peterborough United spring an upset in the FA Cup.

The 34-year-old, who made 123 appearances over three seasons for the club, runs the risk of getting the silent treatment from his three children if Posh defy the odds and negotiate a passage through to the fourth round of the competition.

Daughter Ava, eight, and twin brothers Brodie and Leo, five, were matchday mascots at Turf Moor a few times during the Scot’s stay in the North West and they remain big Clarets fans.

“It was brilliant,” he said. “I was watching the draw and Blackburn Rovers were still in it as well so there were a few good ties in there.

“I was delighted and the kids were buzzing when Burnley were pulled out. Burnley are still their number one team, they love them, because it was the first team I played for where they really knew what was going on.

“They’ve definitely got a soft spot for Burnley. They’re all going to come and watch. The kids are obsessed, the boys love it. I’ve not really pushed it, I think because they’re around it all the time they are just obsessed with it.

“They came out as mascots at Turf Moor a few times, but they were too young to remember it.”

Boyd would certainly find himself in the bad books with a few of his former team-mates and colleagues if Darren Ferguson’s League One promotion hopefuls find a way beyond the third round for only the third time in 12 years.

Burnley’s Player of the Year for 2014/15 regularly meets up with kitman Lee Martin to watch the boxing with the pair recently taking in Oleksandr Usyk’s victory against Tony Bellew as well as George Groves’ win over Chris Eubank Jr.

And he’s still in touch with defensive trio Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Matt Lowton and former title-winning skipper Tom Heaton.

“I’m still really close with Lee [Martin], the kitman,” said Boyd. “I see Tarky and Lowts and Ben Mee at kids’ parties that we go to.

“I’m really good friends with Heats, our kids go to school together. Being friends after all these years shows just how close the team was.

“It’s unusual, but with the group we had at the time our kids were similar ages and all the wives and girlfriends got on really well. It’s nice that everybody has kept in touch.”

Boyd’s return to the club earlier in the season evoked many memories and emotions for the former Hull City man, who featured in an FA Cup final against Arsenal for the Tigers.

The former Scotland international, who had been troubled by a persistent knee injury, had made use of the facilities at the Barnfield Training Centre in his fight to return to full fitness.

He said: “After all the success we had - I had a great time and I enjoyed it so much - it will be a lot different to go back there with another team. I’ll see a lot of familiar faces.

“I went up to the training ground recently. I had an injury earlier in the season and Sean [Dyche] let me use the facilities while I was up north, which was nice. I got to see a few people then. I still keep in touch so it will be nice to see everyone.”

Boyd, who netted 12 times for the Clarets, has vowed not to celebrate should he get on the scoresheet at the weekend.

But it wouldn’t be the first time that he’s beaten goalkeeper Nick Pope, should he find the net on his return.

The winger was one of three goalscorers at The Valley as the Clarets saw off Charlton Athletic to clinch the Championship title.

That was one of Boyd’s many highlights. “Playing in the Premier League and the season that we won the Championship title were among my favourites,” he said. “The Charlton game away was one of the best days.

“That was one of the best seasons that I’ve had, definitely. Surviving in the Premier League in my last season there was also a massive achievement for the club.”