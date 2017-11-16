Express Fantasy Football: Win a meal-for-two this month

At last! No international football until March means we can now all get down to what really matters - non-stop Fantasy Football...for four whole months.

Whether you've started the season on fire like Man City or you're wallowing near the foot of the table like my colleague Dan Black, these next 20 gameweeks could well define your season.

Currently on his way out for a curry is Mark Corns who racked up an admirable 76 points in the first gameweek, thanks in no small part to captain Aguero and Liverpool's signing of the season, Mo Salah.

Let's not get curried away though. With three November gameweeks still to go there are plenty of points up for grabs and as ever, plenty of burning questions going into the weekend:

Will Kane and Alli start in the North London Derby? Does Aguero make the City starting XI? Will Lukaku rediscover his scoring touch at home to Newcastle? Is it too early to use my triple captain? Why is Phil Jones injured again?! Why do I even bother?!!

However you decide to play it this weekend, best of luck.

Our Manager of the Season prize has been kindly supplied by James' Places, with the individual accumulating the most points earning an overnight stay in the Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill, a meal for two in the Beer Hall, and a Hen Harrier mini cask