FA Cup replays to return this season

Matej Vydra celebrates his late equaliser against MK Dons

Replays were scrapped last season to help ease the fixture congestion clubs faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a shortened close season leading to a September start to the campaign.

Usually the FA Cup would have replays if the first match is drawn after 90 minutes, but season ties were decided on the day, with extra-time and then penalties if required.

Indeed, Burnley advanced to the fourth round after beating League One side MK Dons on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.