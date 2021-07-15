FA Cup replays to return this season
FA Cup replays are to return for the 2021/22 season.
Replays were scrapped last season to help ease the fixture congestion clubs faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a shortened close season leading to a September start to the campaign.
Usually the FA Cup would have replays if the first match is drawn after 90 minutes, but season ties were decided on the day, with extra-time and then penalties if required.
Indeed, Burnley advanced to the fourth round after beating League One side MK Dons on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.
An FA statement said: "Replays will be mandatory in all rounds of the qualifying competition and the competition proper from the first round proper up to and including the fourth round proper."