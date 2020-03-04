FA Youth Cup quarter-final: Manchester City 1, Burnley 0

Brave Burnley were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup at the quarter-final stage by Manchester City at the Academy Stadium.

Boss Tony Philliskirk named an unchanged side from the one which beat West Brom in the last 16.

In front of first team skipper Ben Mee, who skippered City to the FA Youth Cup in 2008 - alongside Kieran Trippier - the Clarets suffered an early blow as Rhys Fenlon was forced off injured within five minutes, replaced by Mitch George.

Dutchman Jayden Braaf went close for City moments later, sending a left-foot effort just beyond Harry Allen's right hand post.

But Burnley gave City a scare when centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who has six first team appearances to his name, was robbed by Max Thompson, who fed Jo McGlynn, but he couldn't quite get a shot away or find a teammate from a decent opening.

Midway through the half, Harwood-Bellis was involved at the other end, as his left-foot shot was deflected over.

City looked to be patient, as you would expect, probing away and trying to get to the byeline, but Burnley coped well.

City went more direct as Braaf drove at the heart of the defence, but his mazy run ended in a shot that Edon Pruti took the sting out of, leading to a comfortable save for keeper Harry Allen.

Tommy Doyle tried to whip in an effort that Allen managed to turn behind for a corner, and, as City continued to press, Cole Palmer got to the byeline, but Doyle somehow failed to force the ball home, and Allen gathered.

Burnley got to the break intact, although the pattern of the game continued after the interval, with City pressing.

Harwood-Bellis flicked Doyle's corner just beyond the far post, and seconds later, Liam Delap, son of Rory, had the ball in the net for City, but the flag was already up for off-side.

Just after the hour, Delap broke the deadlock for City, as after Pruti missed a tackle on halfway, and the hosts broke, with Morgan Rogers' ball inside finding the striker, who applied a tidy finish past Allen.

City pushed for a second, and Allen beat away a fierce strike from Braaf at his near post, before Burnley switched to 4-3-3 with the introduction of Michael Mellon and Corey Brennan.

The Clarets suddenly looked more of a threat, but they were unable to create the opening to deny City a semi-final tie against Blackburn Rovers or Arsenal.

Manchester City: Slicker, Diounkou, McDonald, Harwood-Bellis, Wilson-Esbrand, Hodge, Doyle (c), Palmer (McAtee 84), Braaf, Rogers, Delap (Knight 84).

Subs: Robinson, McNamara, Burns, Egan-Riley, Edozie.

Burnley: Allen; Patterson, Rain, Moonan (Brennan 74), Pruti, Rooney, Fenlon (George 5), Woods, McGlynn (Mellon 74), Thompson, Conn-Clarke.

Subs: Thomas, Carson, Connolly, Armstrong.