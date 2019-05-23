FAN CELEBRATIONS: Amongst all the delirium, did you get papped by our photographers at Wembley at full-time?
Tens of thousands of Burnley fans celebrate the club's return to the Premier League.
On the 10th anniversary of that famous Championship play-off final triumph, here is our gallery of supporters celebrating a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.
1. Supporters at Wembley Stadium
2. Supporters at Wembley Stadium
3. Supporters at Wembley Stadium
4. Supporters at Wembley Stadium
