Thanks to sponsorship from Amanda Catlow of Image Bureau, Curzon Street, Burnley, Brierfield Celtic Under 10s have a brand-spanking new kit complete with player names on shirts.

Pictured, back, from left, are: Kash Chaudhry, Yahya Ali, Jacob Bentley, Isaac Taylor, Daniel Hartley, Harry Smith, Amanda Catlow. Bottom, from left: Joseph Wilkinson, Ismail Chaudhry, Charlie Slater, Jamie Wooley.