Ferdinand backs Clarets to prevail against inconsistent Gunners

Rio Ferdinand has backed the Clarets to beat Arsenal on Sunday – despite the Gunners being on the back of one of their best performances of the season.

The Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday, with goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez, as Arsene Wenger’s side maintained their perfect home record.

But Arsenal have lost four away games, at Stoke City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford, and Ferdinand has questioned the Gunners’ ability to consistently play at the intensity that saw off Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

The former Manchester United and England man, speaking on BT Sport, said: “I’ll back Burnley to win the game. They’re in good form, it’s a hard place to go and you don’t know what you’re going to get out of Arsenal.”

Mesut Ozil was man of the match against Spurs, but has come in for criticism for his workrate from certain quarters, and Ferdinand added: “This isn’t about Mesut Ozil, this is about the Arsenal team. The way they played to a man, the pressing the intensity of their game.

“But you watch them play 10 games, you might get that three or four times and the other five or six it’s not the same.

“At the top of the game when the margins are so small you can’t afford to take your foot off the gas.”