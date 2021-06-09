Fines for the Premier League's 'Big Six' after proposed breakaway European Super League

Manchester United fans protest against the European Super League

The Premier League will punish Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur a collective sum, to go towards grassroots, fan and community initiatives, while any further attempts to break away will be subject to a 30-point deduction.

The clubs announced proposals in April to join a European Super League, to be contested by 20 European clubs, with 15 founding clubs who would be permanent members, alongside five other clubs, who could qualify based on their performance in their domestic league.

However, within two days, dissent from fans saw Manchester City and Chelsea withdraw, before the remaining four English clubs followed, as well as Atletico Madrid, and Inter and AC Milan.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have still to formally withdraw.

The Premier League punishment is significantly less than the initial proposal made last month, of a £15m fine per club and a large, suspended points deduction, but is now comparable to those agreed with UEFA, the governing body of European football - although the UEFA fines will include 5% of next season's broadcast income being withheld.

UEFA also agreed to much larger future fines, totalling €150m if they breached commitments in UEFA's Club Commitments Declaration or signed up to a similar breakaway format.

Premier League directors were keen to box off the subject before the league's annual conference, which starts on Thursday.

To help stave off future breakaway attempts, the Premier League has announced the creation of an "Owners' Charter", which it said had the Football Association's backing.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said back in April, calling on the government to appoint an independent regulator to protect English football: "The plans for a breakaway Super League did not treat fans or the game’s history with the respect they deserve, and I was pleased to see the six Premier League clubs formally withdraw from the proposals.