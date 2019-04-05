Five red cards and 10 goals in Barnoldswick Town’s two games

Barnoldswick Town arrested a seven-match losing streak with a 2-1 triumph over local rivals Padiham at the Ruby Civil Arena in a derby that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Storks stopper Kai Calderbank-Park was the first player to be given his marching orders when handling the ball outside the box in the first half.

Things got even worse for the hosts when they fell a goal behind as Lewis Morgan converted Ethan Kershaw’s pass.

Town’s second came in the 32nd minute when Zack Dale spotted Ryan Livesey off his line before clipping the ball over the goalkeeper and in to the far corner.

With a numerical disadvantage, and trailing by two goals at the interval, Padiham looked dead and buried but they gave themselves a lifeline early in the second half.

Alex Ralph capitalised on Livesey’s error and squared the ball to Gary Burnett who reduced the deficit just before the hour mark.

Town were then reduced to 10 men as Teal Amos saw red for a two-footed lunge but the visitors held on for three points.

Meanwhile, Town took FA Vase semi-finalists Northwich Victoria right to the wire midweek but lost a seven-goal thriller with the last kick of the game.

Assistant boss Matthew Cavanagh was pleased with the performance of his players after looking like they’d done enough to take a point at the Silentnight Stadium.

The hosts came from behind three times in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division clash but suffered a hammer blow in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

“I thought the performance levels were decent after the first 20 minutes,” said Cavanagh. “We took an excellent side, one of the best in the league and FA Vase semi finalists, all the way to the very last kick of the game.

“I’m disappointed with the result but not the performance and I thought we deserved something from the game.”

John Connelly gave the away side the lead in the 19th minute when catching Livesey in ‘No man’s land’ following a poor clearance before finishing well.

But Town were level midway through the half when Andy Hill picked out the top corner from the edge of the penalty area. Steve Wilkes’s side found themselves in front again six minutes later when an unmarked Billy Whittle beat Livesey but Dale equalised right on half-time when racing through on goal from Kershaw’s pass.

Northwich drew first blood after the break when Brandon Barski converted from a tight angle just before the hour but Dale scored his 34th goal of the season, finishing well across Danny Taberner, to restore parity yet again.

Matthew Grimshaw saw red for the visitors following an altercation with Morgan and then Hill was given his marching orders having picked up a second booking.

Kershaw rattled the underside of the crossbar as Town went for glory but they were reduced to nine men when captain James Crorken saw red.

It was looking as tough the points would be shared until Paul Ennis settled the game with an exquisite strike from the edge of the box.