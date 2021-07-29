Forest friendly cancelled as Clarets seek new plans!
The Clarets’ pre-season friendly at Nottingham Forest on Saturday has been called off.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:49 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:50 am
Due to a small number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Forest first-team squad, the fixture at the City Ground has been cancelled as a precautionary measure to protect the welfare of staff and players at both clubs.
The Clarets will now pursue alternative plans for a fixture on Saturday as they continue their build-up to the new Premier League season.