Former Burnley favourite Kieran Trippier backs Harry Kane to fire at Euro 2020

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier

Kane has had a disappointing tournament to date, having failed to have a shot on target in the opening two group games against Croatia and Scotland.

The Spurs striker won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and finished last season with the same accolade in the Premier League - as well as registering the most assists.

But, ahead of the final group game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday at Wembley - where Kane hasn’t scored for the Three Lions since November 2019 - there has been much debate about his form and fitness.

Boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will keep faith in Kane against the Czech Republic.

Trippier played with Kane at Spurs, and could have also done so at Burnley - had a loan bid from Sean Dyche been successful not long after taking the reins at Turf Moor.

And he believes Kane will find his touch again: “With H, he works so hard for the team, people might not recognise what he does off the ball, the pressing.

"I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, but it is the work he does for the team. Some people might not recognise what he does.

"The link-up play...Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals.

"Harry's had an unbelievable season with Spurs. Harry is fit, he's working hard every single day in training and it's just about trying to get the chances to him. But he will score goals.

"He's our captain, he's our leader. Like I said he's a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals.

"He's an unbelievable professional and we just need to try and get him on the end of chances and try and create as much for him as we can."

Trippier was on the bench for the disappointing goal-less draw with Scotland, after impressing at left back in the opening win over Croatia, with his range of passing catching the eye, as well as his communication and organisational skills.

Luke Shaw started against Scotland, and with Ben Chilwell also available at left back, Trippier is happy to play wherever he is asked: "Luke and Chilly have had fantastic seasons.

"We have got a great squad here and even when I played left-back against Croatia, Luke and Chilly were helping me at half-time and before the game.

"We have a really good squad and no-one was complaining or anything. We have a fantastic group and if I play left back, I will give 110%, no matter where I play.

"If I am not playing I will always be supporting the team, as will everyone else. It is all about the team.

"I have not played loads of games at left back but I have experienced enough to play either side and to help the team out as much as possible, obviously depending on the opposition.