Former Burnley FC Chief Executive Lee Hoos wants to take striker Nahki Wells back to QPR on a permanent deal

Burnley Football Club's former Chief Executive, Lee Hoos, has confirmed that QPR are working hard on a deal to take striker Nahki Wells back to Loftus Road on a permanent basis.

The R's CEO, who was a Turf Moor for almost three-and-a-half years before taking on the post in Shepherd's Bush, spoke after the Clarets exercised their option to recall Wells from his loan spell.

The 29-year-old – who joined the Clarets from Huddersfield Town in August, 2017 for £5m – scored 13 times in the Championship this term having netted nine times for the Londoners last season.

“Burnley have recalled Nahki which is their right," said Hoos.

“I wouldn’t normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis.

“Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP.

“We are working hard for a positive conclusion but we must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR.”