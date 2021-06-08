Former Burnley striker set to return to England?

Kyle Lafferty

The 33-year-old has been linked with Derby County, West Brom, Cardiff City and Birmingham City after leaving Kilmarnock following the club’s relegation from the SPL.

Killie were Laffety’s ninth permanent club, including two spells with Rangers, since leaving Turf Moor for Ibrox in 2008, after 10:goals in 89 appearances for the Clarets.

He hit eight in nine games for Kilmarnock after arriving at Rugby Park in February, and was keen to stay, but was released amid claims he wanted to quadruple his wages.

Lafferty said, however: “I was with the Northern Ireland squad in Ukraine when I read that I’d decided to move on from Kilmarnock.

”It was extremely disappointing. It just isn’t true that I’ve walked away, the opposite is true. I loved the time I had there and wanted to stay.

“My aim was to be a part of the bid to bounce straight back to the Premiership next season, but the club have announced that won’t be happening.

”The club spoke to my agent, he told them what I was looking for and I wasn’t asking for the earth or to give the boss Tommy Wright a heart attack.

“Contract talks are all about negotiation, but there was none of that. We heard nothing, just an announcement on the official club website that I and several other players had decided to move on.

“It’s a disingenuous statement. The fans deserve to know what the situation is as it’s not right to have players thrown under the bus because of the relegation.

“My aim is stay at Killie and help the club come straight back from the Championship next season, but the club have now said I’ve moved on.