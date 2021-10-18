Former Burnley winger Robbie Brady joins Bournemouth

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring at Bournemouth in November 2017

The Republic of Ireland international, 29, left Turf Moor in the summer after four and a half years with the Clarets, where he made only 87 appearances, due to a number of injury problems.

He arrives at Vitality Stadium as a free agent on a deal to the end of the season, with the option of extending his stay.

Brady was in the academy at Manchester United, before joining Hull City and then Norwich City, with Burnley paying the Canaries a then-club record £13m in January 2017.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “To be able to sign a player of Robbie’s experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club.

“Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.