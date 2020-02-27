Former England Under 19 international Charlie Taylor hoping the Clarets can entice Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate back to Turf Moor

England boss Gareth Southgate hasn’t been spotted at Turf Moor for a while, but Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is hoping that will all change ahead of next month’s internationals.

The Three Lions entertain Italy and Denmark at the end of March at Wembley Stadium, as the World Cup semi-finalists prepare for this summer’s European Championships.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was the only Clarets’ representative on England duty last time out, with the 27-year-old handed his first start for his country, when keeping Kosovo out at the Pristina City Stadium in November in the final Euro 2020 Group A qualifier.

But Taylor believes more could be in contention for a call-up this time around, after Sean Dyche’s side finished the weekend in 10th, having clocked up 13 points from their last five fixtures.

“Popey’s been in it for a few years now, and credit to him, he’s pulled off some great saves again today [against the Cherries], said the former England Under 19 international, who featured against Portugal and Ukraine on the way to winning the Limoges Tournament in 2011.

“I’ve just said as long as you’re playing in the top league and performing in the best league in the world, you’ve always got half a chance.

“All you can do is perform week in, week out for your club and then what happens will happen.

“We’ve got a lot of good English players so hopefully he [Southgate] will come down and watch us.

“Obviously that’s up to him, but we’re on a great run, we’re in good form and everyone’s playing well.

“People are going to take notice of Burnley and the lads we’ve got here.”