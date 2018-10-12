Four Burnley games moved - but only one for TV

Four Burnley games have been rearranged, but only one will be televised.

The Clarets will now have no New Year’s Day game, with the scheduled trip to Huddersfield Town now taking place on Wednesday, January 2nd (7.45pm).

And the game on Saturday, December 29th at home to West Ham has also been moved back a day Sunday, December 30th (2-15 p.m.).

Both games are switched because West Ham’s game at Southampton has gone from Boxing Day to Thursday, December 27th.

The only Burnley game selected for live broadcast in December and January is at Arsenal, on Saturday, December 22nd, which will now kick-off at the Emirates Stadium at 12.30 p.m.

The mid-week home game against Liverpool has also been put back 24 hours until Wednesday, December 5th (7-45 p.m.) due to the Reds’ televised Merseyside derby with Everton the previous Sunday.