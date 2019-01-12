Full-time: Burnley 2 Fulham 1

It's a long way to travel for a game when the outcome is almost inevitable.

Fulham have now totalled approximately 15,700 miles on the round journey between Craven Cottage and Turf Moor since their last victory here.

The West Londoners last beat the Clarets on this patch on April 21st, 1951, when the Cottagers won 2-0 in the Old Division One with the home side under the management of Frank Hill.

They've had little joy in 32 attempts since then, losing 26 times and drawing on six occasions, with the latest ending in all too familiar circumstances, despite having held an early lead.

World Cup winner Andre Schurrle gave Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri the ideal start when firing the visitors ahead in the second minute.

The German international was played onside by James Tarkowski as he expertly cushioned Denis Odoi's ball over the top before cutting across the ball with his right foot and firing in to the top corner via the woodwork.

Burnley responded well, however, and threatened an equaliser almost instantaneously as Chris Wood beat goalkeeper Sergio Rico to Phil Bardsley's cross but the New Zealander's header flicked the outside of the post.

Fulham don't score many on the road, they'd only scored twice in seven fixtures heading in to this one, but they netted another couple of times in a breath-taking few minutes midway through the half.

Unfortunately for the Cottagers both were converted at the wrong end as the home side swung the game on its head.

Tarkowski felt he deserved a penalty in the lead up to the equaliser, as Joe Bryan pulled him to ground from Dwight McNeil's cross, but justice was served when Jeff Hendrick fired in off the former Bristol City defender's leg.

And three minutes later the Republic of Ireland international was in the thick of things again when his cross was inadvertently diverted in to the far corner by Odoi.

That fast pace never looked like dissipating before the break but it was the away side that almost benefited from it this time around.

Callum Chambers, who has scored twice for Arsenal against the Clarets previously crashed a header against the crossbar from close range from Bryan's delivery while Ryan Sessegnon snuck in-between Jack Cork and Tarkowski to head Schurrle's ball over the top.

Ranieri introduced Luciano Vietto at the start of the second half and Tom Cairney just after the hour, with Sessegnon and Bryan giving way respectively, and the pair had a positive influence for Fulham.

The Argentinian, on loan from Atletico Madrid, had Tom Heaton beaten from Mitrovic's headed assist but his volley was spectacularly blocked on the line by Tarkowski.

The Clarets spent the majority of the second period camped in their own half but Wood wasn't far away from doubling the advantage when his strike, from Barnes's header, sailed just over the angle.

But most of the action was at the other end and it was Vietto who continued to influence proceedings.

The 25-year-old's cross, from Cairney's counter, was diverted away from his team-mate by the toes of Charlie Taylor while Heaton had to be alert to beat the forward's drive to safety down at his right hand upright.

Fulham continued to probe for the equaliser but Sean Dyche's side defended resolutely, with Ben Mee blocking Schurrle's attempt and Heaton palming Neeskens Kebano's dangerous cross to safety, to win for a fourth time in succession and move seven points clear of their opponents in the Premier League.