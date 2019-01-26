FULL-TIME: Manchester City 5 Burnley 0

The 100th competitive meeting between Manchester City and Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup finished exactly as you would have imagined.

City were as dominant and as convincing as you would have expected at the Etihad - even with the changes Pep Guardiola made to his side.

It turned in to a training session for the Citizens, who didn't need to get out of second gear to command proceedings and clock up their 22nd goal in their last four cup ties and their 29th without reply.

Still, at less than half of their capacity, without Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and David Silva, they finished the first half without a scratch while owning 77 per cent of possession and clocking up 12 shots on goal.

The hosts, however, were able to field the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne as the defending Premier League champions rotated their personnel.

Everything that City cultivated came from their Belgium international midfielder. The 27-year-old, who played his first 90 minutes since returning from injury six days ago, was able to see things that even Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment couldn't.

That marriage of vision and precision had the Clarets in complete disarray at times, and there wasn't a player close to Ilkay Gundogan when the German skied his effort over the crossbar from De Bruyne's corner.

The delivery that followed, though, topped everything the former Wolfsburg man had in his back catalogue.

With a self-taught Manchester swagger, and an ability to penetrate apertures that didn't appear visible to the human eye, he clipped the ball in to the six-yard box where Jesus failed to make a connection.

When De Bruyne was involved again, playing an incisive slide rule pass in to the channel for Kyle Walker, it looked like the home side would go in front.

But, from Walker's cross, on the damp carpet of the Etihad, Nick Pope stuck out a leg to keep out Silva's strike.

The England international goalkeeper excelled again soon after, showing a strong hand to prevent Danilo's attempt from finding the roof of the net.

City finally had their reward midway through the half when Jesus turned Kevin Long from Danilo's pass, eased his way past James Tarkowski and beat Pope at his near post.

That remained the scoreline at the interval and, as far-fetched as it seemed at the time, Burnley were still in with a shout.

The away side had their chance right at the start of the second half. Nicolas Otamendi's poor touch allowed Matej Vydra to run clear on goal but, with just Ederson to beat, the forward curled the ball in to the side-netting.

That may have served as a bit of an eye-opener for City, who went straight to the other end and effectively settled the tie.

Jesus and Gundogan were involved, as was De Bruyne, who rolled the ball to his right hand side for Silva to thump the ball past Pope.

And it was all downhill from there. Pope beat away a Jesus effort before De Bruyne made it three with an exceptional strike.

The midfielder's hit was as clear and as pure as you'll see, launching a right-footed rocket across Pope and in to the far corner.

After scoring on the hour, De Bruyne then turned provider in the 73rd minute as City ran riot.

He collected the ball on the byeline, to the right hand side of Pope's goal, and the resulting cross was turned in to his own net by Kevin Long.

Pope repelled a shot from Bernardo and Gundogan saw his effort deflected wide of the near post but the hosts capped a five-star display with five minutes remaining.

Miscommunication between Long and Pope made a mountain out of a mole hill and the Irish defender obstructed substitute David Silva to concede the spot kick.

Sergio Aguero, introduced from the bench when the scoreline was 4-0, then tucked the penalty home, sending Pope the wrong way in the process.

Dwight McNeil was close to grabbing a consolation for the visitors, with his attempt dipping over the angle from Jeff Hendrick's cut back, but it was an afternoon to forget for the Clarets.