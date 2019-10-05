Full-time report: Burnley 1 Everton 0

Jeff Hendrick's second goal of the season piled the pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva and temporarily propelled the Clarets in to the Champions League places in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international helped right some of the wrongs from last season when the Toffees battered Burnley in to submission at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

At that point Sean Dyche's side were in the bottom three having clocked up a measly 12 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

It's taken just eight games this time around for them to match that return as they head in to the second international break of the campaign.

The deadlock was broken in the 72nd minute, just 16 minutes after Hendrick's international team mate Seamus Coleman had been dismissed after collecting a second yellow card.

After going close from a similar corner routine in the first half, Hendrick peeled away at the back post to meet Ashley Westwood's delivery with a beautifully controlled volley.

It was a crushing blow for the visitors, who lost their captain following an aerial collision with Dwight McNeil.

The right back, however, was slightly fortunate to have still been on the pitch at that point after raking down the calf of Erik Pieters before the break.

The away side rarely threatened. In fact, Nick Pope's only call of duty came early on when making sure that Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick finished up on the wrong side of the post.

The England goalkeeper had a little help from his skipper later in the half when Ben Mee stuck out a boot to turn Alex Iwobi's strike wide of the upright.

McNeil cleared off the line when Matt Lowton inadvertently turned Coleman's corner towards his own goal, but the Burnley full back made amends when blocking another attempt from Iwobi inside the penalty area.

Ashley Barnes fired wide of the post on the turn after James Tarkowski flicked on Mee's free kick before Everton were reduced to 10.

The hosts opened the scoring when practice from the training ground paid off and they almost doubled that lead from McNeil's break.

The Young Lions winger, who will be down at St George's Park next week, fed the ball in to goalscorer Hendrick and he turned provider as substitute Jay Rodriguez was foiled by Pickford.