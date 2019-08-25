FULL-TIME: Wolves 1 Burnley 1

Ashley Barnes's seemed destined to be the match winner when scoring his fourth goal in three Premier League games against Wolves at Molineux.

But the striker, who now has 13 goals in 2019, was denied that tag when Nuno Espirito Santo's side levelled from the spot late in the game.

Burnley, quite simply, should have been out of sight by the break.

It was as accomplished a performance we'd seen from a Sean Dyche side away from Turf Moor. However, a one-goal advantage didn't do their efforts justice.

Wolves scored three in Turin midweek as they have one foot in the Europa League group stages, but they didn't have a sniff in the opening 45 minutes against the Clarets as their exertions from midweek told.

In Ruben Neves they have a player who often goes against the grain. The Portuguese midfielder scored his ninth goal from outside the area for Wolves against Manchester United on Monday evening, remarkably outnumbering the amount of touches he's had in the opposition's box.

The former Porto man, 22, almost made it in to double figures when running on to Morgan Gibbs-White's header, but his dipping volley dropped beyond the crossbar.

From that point the hosts were beaten in battle in all departments. Burnley were organised at the back, strong in the challenge, calm in possession, physically fit, they broke up play well and worked hard for each other from top to bottom.

Matt Lowton's heat map against Arsenal indicated that the right back had taken up advanced positions at the Emirates, supporting Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

It was no different in the West Midlands either. The defender, keen to get forward, linked up with Chris Wood and Barnes in the final third before the latter slid the ball wide of Rui Patricio's upright.

Lowton had been put up for press duties ahead of this weekend's trip to Wolverhampton where he spoke about his membership in the More Turf Racing syndicate.

Their horse, Breathalyze, had won at Chester earlier in the month and the Clarets had their noses in front in the 13th minute.

There's plenty of talk around Barnes at the moment given the striker's clinical start to the campaign. Those conversations are likely to build in to a symphony after he netted his fourth goal in three games.

It all started with Ben Mee as the skipper stuck a boot in to stop Raul Jimenez in his tracks on the edge of the penalty area.

Ashley Westwood turned Wolves over with the ball from back to front, Dwight McNeil stuck his head in where it hurts to win the pieces and with just two touches Barnes had the ball in the back of the net.

His first was to cushion the ball on his chest and his second was used to smash the ball in to the corner. We're only three games in, but we already have a goal of the season contender.

One almost became two, but goalline technology intervened after the Clarets had hit the woodwork twice.

Mee's looping header came back off the bar from McNeil's delivery, the ball ricocheted off Ryan Bennett, rolled up against the inside of the post and Patricio gathered.

The away side were starting to fashion chances at will and Chris Wood, who netted nine times in pre-season, really should have got off the mark.

The New Zealander, who had gone close when spinning Conor Coady from Matt Lowton's pass earlier, did well to overpower Bennett to win Nick Pope's clearance, he did the hard work when skipping past Wolves skipper Coady, but he was denied by the leg of Patricio.

The Clarets weren't quite so clean cut after the break, though Wolves controlled possession without posing much of a threat.

They huffed and puffed in front of goal. Gibbs-White and substitute Adama Traore fired wide of the near post and a Neves daisy-cutter was comfortably collected by Pope.

Still it was the visitors who crafted the best opportunities. Barnes turned the ball wide of the upright from close range when picked out by Lowton.

And Westwood wasn't far off when wrapping his right boot around the ball from the edge of the penalty area.

Jimenez saw his shot come back off the post in stoppage time, with pope well beaten, and at that point win number two looked to be on the cards for the Clarets.

However, in the final minute of the five added on, Jimenez went over on the edge of the six-yard box from an Erik Pieters challenge and, after consulting VAR, referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

Jimenez approached with a stuttered run up, sold Pope the wrong way, and stroked the ball to the goalkeeper's left hand side to rescue a point.