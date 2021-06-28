Gallery: Burnley boss Sean Dyche celebrates milestone birthday!

The Premier League's longest-serving manager has spent almost a decade of his half-century at Turf Moor.

So we've drawn up a list of some of his most impressive milestones with the Clarets to celebrate his big day.

There were plenty of key moments to go at, so we've tried to whittle them down to 15.

Here's a selection of those that didn't quite make the cut.

Dyche's first game in charge was a 2-0 win over Wolves on November 3rd, 2012.

His first away win was sealed by Dean Marney against former club Hull City on November 24th, 2012.

Burnley topped the Championship for the first time under Dyche with a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on October 19th, 2013.

A 2-0 triumph at home to QPR four days later brought up an eight victory on the bounce.

The goalless draw at home to Manchester United on August 30th, 2014, brought up Dyche's first Premier League point.

The 1-0 win against the Tigers at Turf Moor on November 8th, 2014, was Dyche's first victory as manager in the top flight.

And 5-0 win away at MK Dons [January 12th 2016], following the club's return to the Championship, marked his highest away success as Burnley boss.

Scroll through our gallery below to see our top 15.

Aberdeen 1 Burnley 1 July 26th, 2018: Substitute Sam Vokes equalised with 10 minutes remaining after Gary Mackay-Steven gave the hosts the lead from the spot. The tie marked the club's first European fixture since 1967.

Burnley 2 Leicester City 1 April 14th, 2018: Chris Wood scored against his former club to effectively clinch a European spot for the Clarets. Kevin Long was also on the scoresheet before Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back for the Foxes in the second half.

Charlton Athletic 0 Burnley 3 May 7th, 2016: Burnley's 23rd game undefeated secured the Championship title and a swift return to the Premier League. Sam Vokes, George Boyd and Andre Gray scored the goals at The Valley.

Burnley 2 Wigan Athletic 0 April 21st, 2014: Burnley's first promotion under Dyche. The Clarets finished runners-up to Leicester City in the Championship to climb back to the top flight. Ashley Barnes and Michael Kightly were on the scoresheet.