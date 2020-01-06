George Boyd is backing Burnley to beat the drop in the Premier League

Former Burnley winger George Boyd believes the Clarets have got more than enough to beat the drop in the top flight this season.

The 34-year-old played 36 times during the 2016/17 campaign when the club secured Premier League survival for the first time in its history.

Burnley's Player of the Year in 2015, who scored against Charlton Athletic at the Valley to help Sean Dyche's side clinch the Championship title, believes the club has moved on a level since his switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

"The club’s in a great position," he said. "To be in the Premier League every year is fantastic, it’s gone on a level since I left and it’s an established Premier League team now.

There’s more than enough there to easily stay up this season. The togetherness in that squad is huge and that will get them points alone."

Burnley have lost six of their last eight league fixtures and are now just four points clear of AFC Bournemouth, who currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone.

However, Boyd feels that the club has got the experience and the personnel to secure a fifth successive term at this level.

"The strength in depth is even better than it was when I was here," he said. "Whatever team they put out is going to be a strong one.

"Everyone’s ready, they’re all fit and ready to come in, the boys today hadn’t been playing much in the league but they were ready to go.

"They’ve got that confidence of knowing they’ve been there before so I think they’ll be fine."

Boyd played at Turf Moor for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years when returning with Peterborough United in the Emirates FA Cup.

The midfielder, who had featured in a 2-2 draw against West Brom in May 2017, was on the receiving end of a 4-2 defeat as Posh exited the competition in the third round.

"When you’re 3-0 down in 20-odd minutes you fear the worst," he said. "We showed good character though and we showed how we should have been playing after we scored our goal and played football the way we have been this season.

"With the young boys it’s getting the confidence to know you’re good enough to play against these sorts of players.

"We can use that as a springboard for the rest of the season. I think the league’s the most important thing.

"We would have loved to have gone through but we need promotion this season."

He added: "I loved it, it was a great reception which was really nice and I enjoyed playing out there.

"It was nice to come back and see everyone. Nothing’s changed, it was lovely."