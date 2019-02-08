Goalkeeper Ryan Livesey targets the title with Barnoldswick Town

Ryan Livesey, the first goalkeeper to sign a contract at Barnoldswick Town, revealed that the club’s ambition convinced him to put pen to paper.

The Silentnight Stadium stopper signed an 18-month deal last month - joining leading scorer Zack Dale on contractual terms - and was fuelled by the belief that Town can win the Hallmark Security League Premier Division title next term.

Matt Barnes’s men are currently fourth in the table with 47 points though three postponements in succession has halted their recent charge.

With just two defeats in their last 12 games, Livesey said: “We already know our plans. We want to finish as high as possible (this season).

“We’re doing very well. If you’d have said to me at the start of the season we’re going to be sitting in third or fourth I probably wouldn’t have believed it.

“The plans for next season are to go and win it and that’s why the contract has come. I’ve heard rumours that there may be more going on contract but that’s down to the management team.”

After games against Padiham, Burscough and Northwich Victoria were postponed, Town will hope for better fortune when they entertain Congleton Town tomorrow. I’ve adapted to the way they play, the way they play out from the back suits me,” he added.

“I like to play that way. I like everything about the club - the manager, the players. I’ve adapted quite well.

“We’ve got a good dressing room going at the moment. It’s fantastic. When I’m out there on the pitch all I care about is winning and getting those three points.”