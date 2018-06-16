Gudmundsson creates Clarets history

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will create history as the first Claret to appear at a World Cup Finals since 1982.

Gudmundsson is in the Iceland side to face Argentina in their Group D opener at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

The Iceland team to face Argentina

And he ends a 36-year wait for a Burnley player to start at a finals, since striker Billy Hamilton for Northern Ireland in their 4-1 defeat to France in their final second group stage game at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid.

Hamilton scored twice in the tournament, both in a 2-2 draw with Austria in the second group phase, having had a hand in Gerry Armstrong’s winner over hosts Spain in the first group stage.

Clarets teammate Tommy Cassidy also featured at the tournament.

