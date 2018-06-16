Gudmundsson injured creating Icelandic and Clarets history

Johann Beg Gudmundsson was forced off injured after becoming the first Claret to play at a World Cup Finals in 36 years.

The winger started Iceland’s debut World Cup Finals clash with Argentina in Moscow, but was reluctantly replaced on 63 minutes with the game at 1-1, which it finished, as the underdogs claimed a famous draw.

Shortly after Gudmundsson came off, justice was served as Lionel Messi missed a controversial penalty, saved by Hannes Halldorsson, as Iceland held on for a remarkable point in their Group D opened.

Gudmundsson is the first Burnley player to appear at a World Cup Finals since España 82, when Billy Hamilton and Tommy Cassidy for Northern Ireland.

Sergio Aguero put Argentina ahead, only for Alfred Finnbogason to quickly level matters midway through the first half.

Iceland’s next group game is against Nigeria on Friday, before they face Croatia a week on Tuesday.