Gudmundsson signs new Turf deal

Burnley have received a major boost as key man Johann Berg Gudmundsson has signed a new long-term contract.

The Iceland international winger, who has been linked with Leicester City and Newcastle United, has penned a three-year deal before heading off to represent his country in their first World Cup Finals.

Gudmundsson, who joined the Clarets from Charlton Athletic in July, 2016, has enjoyed an outstanding season in helping Sean Dyche’s side guarantee a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and earn a slot in next season’s Europa League competition.

The 27-year-old, whose existing deal had 12 months to run, has made 34 league appearances this season, scoring twice and being credit with eight assists.

“This season has been a good season for myself and the team and being rewarded with a new contract is a great thing,” Gudmundsson told Clarets Player HD.

“It’s something I wanted to do. I want to stay here. I feel comfortable here and my family likes it here, so I definitely wanted to sign a new contract.

“It’s a good thing to sign it before the World Cup, just to get everything out of the way and now I can concentrate on the last game and the World Cup.

“I think I’ve played well this season but as a player you always want to do better and next season I will hopefully do even better.

“I have a few good years probably in me. I’m at a great age at the moment and I think there are better things to come from me.

“They are exciting times and it’s going to be nice to play in Europe.”

Gudmundsson becomes the sixth senior player to sign a new deal at Turf Moor this season, following on from Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long and Stephen Ward.