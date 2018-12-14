Harry Kane can become England's greatest ever, says Burnley defender James Tarkowski

Harry Kane can become England's all-time record goalscorer, according to Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

The 25-year-old striker has already netted 20 goals in 35 appearances for his country, level with former Spurs forwards Martin Peters and Jermain Defoe, and he could well challenge Wayne Rooney's total of 53 if he continues at that rate.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal against Southampton at Wembley

Tarkowski,26, will go up against his Three Lions colleague at Wembley this weekend and he's described the Premier League's second highest scorer this season as one of the best in the business.

“He’s regarded as one of the best strikers in the world right now and you can see that by the amount of goals he’s scoring," said the Clarets defender.

“You’ve got to say he’s one of the best I’ve seen in my career so far because of his record. The amount of goals he’s scored is ridiculous.

"Obviously Wayne Rooney had a fantastic career, he was one of England’s greatest players. Harry has some way to go, but he has time and he’s well on his way to doing that.”

Tarkowski admits that he knows Kane's game slightly better now having shared numerous England training camps with the star striker.

However, Saturday's match-winner, who netted his third goal of the campaign in the top flight, acknowledges that it's one thing having an idea of what the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner is going to do and another thing trying to stop it.

After making a full recovery from a second hernia operation, the former Brentford defender said: “If you’re going to play Harry at any time, it’s probably best to face him when you’re feeling your best.

"You’ve got to do your job and restrict him as much as possible. That’s difficult because they have got some great players, but that’s part and parcel of being a defender in the Premier League.

“I do know his game slightly better, but stopping him is a different story. He’s made to score goals. That’s what he’s best at, that’s what he knows how to do."

He added: “Stopping someone like him from getting one chance in a game is difficult enough, and stopping him scoring it is even harder. We need to be on our game if we are going to stop him.

“But this is why you want to be in the Premier League, to play against the best teams and the best players.

“It’s always a great opportunity to show what you can do. We look forward to these games and embracing them.”