Hart: Clarets will knuckle down

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has promised, on behalf of the squad, that the Clarets will knuckle down and work hard during the international break.

The England international, who signed from Manchester City in the summer, knows exactly what the club is capable of following last season’s success in the Premier League.

And now he’s challenging his team-mates to demonstrate those strengths once again.

“Burnley have proved before me that they can handle the Premier League and now it’s our time to show that,” he said. “This team is my team and I believe in them.

“They’ve proved before me that they can more than handle the Premier League and that’s all we’re involved in now, so it’s time to do it again.”

The 31-year-old, who was the Three Lions’ number one during Euro 2016, was beaten twice by Romelu Lukaku in defeat to Manchester United at Turf Moor.

But he pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the Clarets in the game, including a fine block to deny World Cup winner Paul Pogba from the spot.

“Paul’s one of the best players in the world, he’s a feel player, a lot of players need to run up and know that they’re doing, but he likes to feel what the opposition is doing,” he said.

“You see it in the games, if you press him tight he flicks it round the corner, if you don’t he holds it up. I’ve got a technique against that sort of penalty and today it came off. I did my best to keep the boys in it, especially when Marcus (Rashford) got sent off I really thought we could do something, but it wasn’t to be.”

The Clarets travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves on September 16th, bidding for their first win in the Premier League since the April.