Hart - Points mean prizes as Burnley look to climb away from the danger zone

While pleased with the performance at Spurs, Joe Hart stressed it is all about points as Burnley look to climb clear of danger.

The Clarets earned plaudits for their resilience at Wembley as they restricted Tottenham’s chances.

But they still left the national stadium pointless after Christian Eriksen’s injury time goal.

Burnley face another stiff test on Saturday at Arsenal, and after slipping back into the bottom three, Hart would take a poor display if it meant points in the bag: “There’s definitely a realistic fact that we are in a relegation fight, so points mean prizes.

“Performances are obviously important, but I would have taken a horrendous performance and nicking a point, rather than be solid and losing.

“So we need to make the most of what we’ve done, and that’s by moving things forward.”

Hart was behind a new-look back three as Sean Dyche altered his system to combat Spurs.

And the 75-cap England keeper was pleased with how the side adapted: “The manager has made no secret of what we want to be as a team and what makes this club successful and the last two games are where we need to be.

“There is definite improvement. I joined knowing the defensive unit we had, and we have not been solid so far this season.

“We have given chances away, but we have been better in the last two games.

“I think we took it on.

“The lads are saying this is a new thing for the team.

“We brought it in this week and the lads bought into it and we performed with it.

“The game is constantly evolving, and we can’t afford to be left behind, so it was important we embraced it and it shows what a good set of players we’ve got with a good attitude and we’re all in sync.”

Hart made two saves to deny Erik Lamela, but was largely untested until being beaten by Eriksen, and he mused: “Football is tough at times.

“We’ve defended the majority of the game so Tottenham will feel they deserved to win the game.

“I don’t think we can complain too much that they have beaten us today, but at the same time I don’t think they’d have complained too much if we’d got the draw because we limited them to so little.

“We’re gutted, but we will dust ourselves off and get ready to go again.”