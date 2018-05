The Clarets are going on a European tour!

Sean Dyche’s side completed a fine season seventh in the Premier League meaning it’s next stop Europa League for Burnley.

Now we want you to have your say on a memorable campaign.

Who is your player the year? What was the best performance of the season? What are your hopes in Europe next season?

We will be taking answers until 6am next Monday, May 21.